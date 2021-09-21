Topeka mayor, council candidates set to square off in virtual forum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Candidates contending to become elected leadership in the City of Topeka will square off in a virtual forum later this month.

The forum is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee Co., along with the YWCA, Topeka JUMP, United way and others including WIBW-TV.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on September 28th via Zoom.

The League of Women Voters says all candidates for mayor, and council districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 have been invited to participate. View those candidates here.

You can register to attend the event here.

