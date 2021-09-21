Tik Tok challenge leads to vandalism in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A social media challenge that promotes vandalism in schools and parks has made its way to Kansas.

The “devious licks” challenge inspires students to damage and even steal school property, then post the results on the social media app, Tik Tok.

Vandals left behind damage to the restroom at a Wichita splash pad and it’s believed to be part of the ‘devious licks Tik Tok challenge.

It started in schools and spread to public restrooms like this.

13 NEWS has received several reports that it’s happened in Topeka area schools.

Ed Raines, Principal of Washburn Rural High School says they have seen several occurrences of vandalism related to the challenge.

Raines says, while social media is partially to blame, he believes it comes down to proper education.

“It really comes down to individual responsibility and what parents are teaching their kids to do with social media and what schools are teaching kids about social media,” said Raines. “There is so much value in it and it can produce things and we really want to leverage that all we can but the downside is that you’re dealing with the negative consequences.”

Despite claims from 13 NEWS viewers, Topeka Public Schools says they have had no instances of vandalism related to the challenge.

It has had an impact around the region, The Smithville, Missouri Parks and Rec Department in the Kansas City area posted it’s locking many of its restrooms because of “continued destruction”.

Wichita officials closed the splash pad restrooms until further notice.

Tik Tok has now banned the challenge but many are still feeling the effects.

