Advertisement

Sheriff calls twin toddler deaths in hot car ‘tragic accident’ in S.C.; no charges filed

By WIS-TV and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A father who left his 20-month-old twin boys in a hot car for nine hours won’t be charged in their deaths, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Tuesday.

The decision not to prosecute the dad was made by the solicitor’s office after a three-week investigation by the sheriff’s department, WIS-TV reported.

“It was just a horrible, tragic accident that occurred,” Lott said.

According to the sheriff, the father was under intense pressure at work Sept. 1 and forgot to take the toddlers to day care and drop them off.

At the end of the workday, he went to pick them up, but day care workers said the twins weren’t there. A short time later, the dad found the boys dead in the backseat in their rear-facing car seats.

Lott said the father tried to revive them, but there was nothing he could do.

According to coroner Naida Rutherford, the heat index inside the SUV that day was 120 degrees, saying the twins died from hyperthermia or heat stroke.

Lott said the father’s interview with police was gut-wrenching and no one could have faked that kind of raw emotion.

The sheriff said incident was a terrible accident and asked for everyone to pray for the family to find peace.

Copyright 2021 WIS-TV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting Monday morning in the 2400 block of S.W. Fillmore in...
Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in central Topeka
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Topeka couple killed in Sunday morning crash on Nashville highway
Kenneth Klenklen
Authorities continue to search for missing Ozawkie man as Silver Alert expands statewide
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in...
Chiefs WR Pringle gets fitting endorsement deal
Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform...
Sting operation busts man who attempted to solicit sex from minors

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies
Live at Five
DeSoto, Webster take precautions against cyber attacks that have affected other school districts
Pottawatomie Co. assessing “infiltration” of recent cyber attack
Hannah Woolery scored two goals for Emporia State in a 2-1 win over Washburn on September 19,...
Emporia State soccer ranked fifth in nation in coaches poll, highest in school history
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated