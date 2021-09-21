Advertisement

Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19

FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the...
FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Swimming World Championships in Kazan, Russia, in this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, file photo. Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis.(Michael Sohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Wilson was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was hospitalized “for further care and observation.”

She says a full recovery is expected.

The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team at the Tokyo Games.

She won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 4x200 free relay. She also won a gold and a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting Monday morning in the 2400 block of S.W. Fillmore in...
Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in central Topeka
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Topeka couple killed in Sunday morning crash on Nashville highway
Kenneth Klenklen
Authorities continue to search for missing Ozawkie man as Silver Alert expands statewide
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in...
Chiefs WR Pringle gets fitting endorsement deal
Meka Richardson
Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of

Latest News

Comparing the coronavirus pandemic with the 1918 flu pandemic.
COVID: 675k+ Americans killed, surpassing 1918 pandemic
Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform...
Sting operation busts man who attempted to solicit sex from minors
This image provided by Abbot in September 2021 shows packaging for their BinaxNOW self test for...
Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House to vote on government funding, debt as GOP digs in
Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a September 1st shooting.
Topeka Police identify person of interest in September shooting