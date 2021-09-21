Advertisement

Sting operation busts man who attempted to solicit sex from minors

Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform...
Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform sex acts, according to Shawnee Co. D.A. Mike Kagay.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed criminal charges against a man they said attempted to solicit a minor to perform sex acts.

DA Mike Kagay said a deputy from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office posed as a young girl and was asked online by James Hartpence to perform sex for money.

Kagay said the Topeka Police Department took over the investigation after they seized Hartpence’s phone from his home during a narcotics search warrant. Kagay said the narcotics case is still pending, with a status conference set for October.

Hartpence was arrested on new felony charges of Attempted Aggravated Human Trafficking and Attempted Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

TPD is handling the investigation into both of Hartpence’s cases.

