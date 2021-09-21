Jared Swafford new man leading the Vikings ship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There’s a new voice leading the Vikings.

“After a week with him I just realized how energetic he was and he got the team going real fast,” Casen Stallbaumer, Seaman senior receiver, said. “Fun guy to be around. Fun guy to play for really.”

“Energetic, passionate, he definitely knows what he’s doing and he loves this game.” Braden Colley, Seaman tight end/linebacker, said. “It’s fun to get out there and play for him.”

With roots here in Northeast Kansas.

“I love it around this area. I feel like we’ve got tough kids in the area and when I stepped into this job, saw that we had a lot of tough kids here.” Jared Swafford, new Seaman head football coach, said.

Jared Swafford is in his first year as Seaman’s new football coach.

“Kid buy in has been huge,” Swafford said. “They’ve bought in from the beginning. There’s not been any second guessing. So, we’ve changed a lot and those guys helping lead has really helped me from a head coaching stand point.”

He’s no stranger to the area. For over a decade, he was with Mike Paramore at Perry Lecompton.

“Paramore means a lot to me,” Swafford said. “He’s one of my best friends. He was excited for me to have this chance. Almost as excited as I was. The things he’s done for me, I’ll never forget. And I wouldn’t be here being a head coach if it wasn’t for him and the chance he gave me.”

Swafford is bringing a new culture to Seaman. The goal is to build success on and off the field.

“We’re student-athletes. Student comes first,” Swafford said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that are great in the classroom. They’re great in the hallways and we got more and more guys coming along. I’m very proud of this group and I think that they’ve bought into that and it’s going to take some time, but we’ve got great kids the student-athlete mindset is always going to be very important to me and our staff.”

