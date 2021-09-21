Geary Co. partnership hopes to give residents access to better food

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools USD 475 has partnered with Live Well Geary County to provide residents better access to nutritional meals.

According to Kansas Health Matters, Geary Co. has a food insecurity rate of 14%, which places the county in the top quarter.

Food insecurity is when one does not have reliable enough access to food that is both healthy and affordable.

“We want to have a big impact and we think that this is something that is really tangible that could provide an impact to our residents.” Live Well Geary County, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas’ “Pathways to a Healthy Kansas” grant coordinator, Susan Jagerson says.

To improve the food insecurity rate in Geary Co. the school district partnered with Live Well to start a pilot program to give the community access to healthy meals starting Nov. 1.

“Coupled with their communal program will be nutritional planning, meal planning, some of the things that maybe some underserved members of the community don’t really know about.” USD 475 Geary County Schools Chief Operations Officer, David Wild says.

The Live Well’s Food Policy Council is also conducting a survey for a 10-year Food System Plan. Where anyone in the community can fill out the survey and add their thoughts about the plan.

To access the Kansas Health Matters report, you can click here. You can also learn more about the Live Well Food Policy Council on their website.

