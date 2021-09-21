Former cop is first Dem. to enter Kansas Attorney General race

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police officer turned Wyandotte Co. prosecutor is running for Attorney General to “focus on law enforcement, not politics.”

Chris Mann launched his campaign Tuesday with a short video. He promised to focus on public safety issues, and remove partisan politics from the Attorney General’s Office.

According to his campaign website, in 2002 Mann was struck by drunk driver during a routine traffic stop which ended his career in uniform.

Mann’s bio states he then attended Washburn University Law School on a full ride Koch Public Service Scholarship, and then became a member of the Wyandotte Co. District Attorney’s Office.

Mann’s resume also includes stints on the MADD National Board of Directors, a prosecutor for the Kansas Securities Commission, and owning his own private practice.

While in private practice, Mann says he primarily represented victims of drunk driving and their families.

Mann’s wife Ashley is a Cardiothoracic surgeon in Topeka. The pair have two children and reside in Lawrence.

Chris Mann is the first democrat to enter the race for Kansas Attorney General. Also vying for the position include former Kansas Secretary of state Kris Kobach and former Assistant US Attorney Tony Mattivi.

Current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced earlier this year he was running for governor.

