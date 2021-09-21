FBI searching for Lawrence bank robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are searching for the man they say held up a Lawrence Credit Union Tuesday morning.

According to Dixon Land, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI’s Kansas City Office, it happened at the Truity Credit Union at 2221 W. 31st St., Lawrence, around 9:37 a.m.

The man entered the building and demanded cash while showing a black handgun, and then fled the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a African American male with light skin. He’s between 20 and 30 years old and stands between 5′11″ and 6′3″ tall.

The FBI says the man was wearing a black-hoodie sweatshirt, a black face mask, grey gloves, and black or blue pants.

Anyone with information or anyone who might have been in the area of the bank either prior to or immediately after the robbery and has information, should call FBI Kansas City at 816-512-8200, the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509, or local law enforcement.

Nobody was injured in the incident and no photo of the suspect was available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.