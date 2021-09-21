Emporia State soccer ranked fifth in nation in coaches poll, highest in school history

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The undefeated Emporia State women’s soccer team has made program history.

In the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, the Lady Hornets have climbed in the Division-II rankings to No. 5 in the country. That marks the highest place the team has ever been ranked.

Emporia State (5-0-1) is coming off of a 2-1 win over Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle.

Hannah Woolery was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week after netting two goals. Also, Ashlyn Lakin was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week. She assisted on the game winning goal over Washburn. This is the second straight week Emporia State has had two players who have earned MIAA Athlete of the Week honors.

Up next, the Hornets will play Nebraska Kearney, Friday, Sept. 24.

JUST IN‼️



MIAA Women's Soccer Athletes of the Week, presented by @MammothBuilt, WEEK 3⃣



Also from @ESU_WoSoccer, Hannah Woolery this week's MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week⚽️👏



Full Story | https://t.co/FHrI5ycl1y#BringYourAGame pic.twitter.com/VaxBlr1DHE — The MIAA (@TheMIAA) September 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.