Advertisement

Emporia State soccer ranked fifth in nation in coaches poll, highest in school history

Hannah Woolery scored two goals for Emporia State in a 2-1 win over Washburn on September 19,...
Hannah Woolery scored two goals for Emporia State in a 2-1 win over Washburn on September 19, 2021.(ESU Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The undefeated Emporia State women’s soccer team has made program history.

In the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, the Lady Hornets have climbed in the Division-II rankings to No. 5 in the country. That marks the highest place the team has ever been ranked.

Emporia State (5-0-1) is coming off of a 2-1 win over Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle.

Hannah Woolery was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week after netting two goals. Also, Ashlyn Lakin was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week. She assisted on the game winning goal over Washburn. This is the second straight week Emporia State has had two players who have earned MIAA Athlete of the Week honors.

Up next, the Hornets will play Nebraska Kearney, Friday, Sept. 24.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting Monday morning in the 2400 block of S.W. Fillmore in...
Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in central Topeka
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Topeka couple killed in Sunday morning crash on Nashville highway
Kenneth Klenklen
Authorities continue to search for missing Ozawkie man as Silver Alert expands statewide
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in...
Chiefs WR Pringle gets fitting endorsement deal
Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform...
Sting operation busts man who attempted to solicit sex from minors

Latest News

New Seaman football coach Jared Swafford practices with the team Monday, September 20, 2021.
Jared Swafford new man leading the Vikings ship
New Seaman football coach Jared Swafford practices with the team Monday, September 20, 2021.
Jared Swafford leads the Vikings ship
In a battle of two of the best Division-II volleyball teams in the country, No. 3 Washburn came...
Washburn volleyball ranked #1 nationally for the first time in school history
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in...
Chiefs WR Pringle gets fitting endorsement deal