Advertisement

Americus man killed Monday in semi rollover in southeast Kansas

A 65-year-old Americus man was killed Monday morning when the semi-trailer he was driving...
A 65-year-old Americus man was killed Monday morning when the semi-trailer he was driving crashed in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday morning when the semi-trailer he was driving crashed in a construction zone in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m. Monday on K-99 highway, about 10 miles north of Sedan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Freightliner semi-trailer was southbound on K-99 in a one-lane construction zone when it went off the roadway to the left.

The driver, identified as Richard Wilson, 65, of Americus, tried to over-correct, but the semi rolled, crushing the cab, the patrol said.

Wilson, who was alone in the semi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Wilson was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Topeka couple killed in Sunday morning crash on Nashville highway
Police were investigating a shooting Monday morning in the 2400 block of S.W. Fillmore in...
Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in central Topeka
Kenneth Klenklen
Authorities continue to search for missing Ozawkie man as Silver Alert expands statewide
Meka Richardson
Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in...
Chiefs WR Pringle gets fitting endorsement deal

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Unseasonably cool
Much cooler today
New Seaman football coach Jared Swafford practices with the team Monday, September 20, 2021.
Jared Swafford new man leading the Vikings ship
New Seaman football coach Jared Swafford practices with the team Monday, September 20, 2021.
Jared Swafford leads the Vikings ship