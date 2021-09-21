Americus man killed Monday in semi rollover in southeast Kansas

SEDAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday morning when the semi-trailer he was driving crashed in a construction zone in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m. Monday on K-99 highway, about 10 miles north of Sedan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Freightliner semi-trailer was southbound on K-99 in a one-lane construction zone when it went off the roadway to the left.

The driver, identified as Richard Wilson, 65, of Americus, tried to over-correct, but the semi rolled, crushing the cab, the patrol said.

Wilson, who was alone in the semi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Wilson was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.