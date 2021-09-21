AAA: More Americans purchasing travel insurance due to COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey from AAA reveals Americans are now more likely to purchase travel insurance because of COVID-19.

AAA said the results show more than half of American adults are planning a vacation with at least one overnight stay before the end of next year, but 31% said the pandemic has prompted them to purchase travel insurance for those trips.

“The survey very much reflects what AAA travel advisors are experiencing. Travelers are still booking trips for this year, into next year, and even into 2023 and 2024,” says Micki Dudas, director of leisure travel sales for AAA. “Travel insurance provides them with the peace of mind to do so - more valuable than ever in light of the pandemic.”

AAA said recent travel bookings jumped 11% over 2019 levels and travel insurance sales are also seeing double-digit increases.

The survey found 69% of travelers said they want travel insurance to have the ability to cancel a trip and get a refund.

AAA advises them to look into travel insurance policies that include a “cancel for any reason” component, which could offer more flexibility and protection in the event a traveler needs to cancel their trip.

They also recommend travelers consult a travel adviser to help.

“Travel insurance options vary greatly, but a knowledgeable travel advisor can help you navigate through those complexities,” said Dudas. “A trusted travel advisor serves as your advocate before and during your trip. Partnering with a travel advisor to review your travel insurance options offers another level of protection, so you can focus on making lifelong vacation memories.”

