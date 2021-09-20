Advertisement

Washburn volleyball ranked #1 nationally for the first time in school history

In a battle of two of the best Division-II volleyball teams in the country, No. 3 Washburn came...
In a battle of two of the best Division-II volleyball teams in the country, No. 3 Washburn came out victorious over No. 1 Nebraska-Kearney.(Gene Cassell/Washburn Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After knocking off the previous top-ranked team in the country Saturday, Washburn volleyball is ranked No. 1 in the country in the AVCA national poll for the first time in school history.

The Ichabods had previously held the No. 2 spot on four different occasions.

Washburn received 25 first-place votes Monday, 20 more than second-ranked Angelo State.

The MIAA announced Monday Washburn players swept its MIAA weekly awards. Allison Saddler (Sr.) was named MIAA Setter of the Week, Faith Rottinghaus (Sr.) earned Defensive Athlete of the Week honors, and Allison Maxwell (Sr.) was named Offensive Athlete of the Week.

Chris Herron’s squad is now 10-1. The team’s sole loss came Sept. 11 to No. 15 Colorado School of Mines.

The ‘Bods return to action Tuesday evening, hosting rival Emporia State (2-7) at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 55-year-old, Timothy Johnson, of Topeka...
FOUND SAFE: man last seen at Silver Lake HS football game has been found
Meka Richardson
Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of
FILE
Study finds Kansans less happy than neighboring states
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a serious injury accident that happened in...
TPD investigates serious injury motorcycle accident near SE 29th
Minnesota running back Ky Thomas dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Colorado in...
Former Trojan Ky Thomas scores first collegiate touchdown

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in...
Chiefs WR Pringle gets fitting endorsement deal
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after hitting an RBI single in the the eighth inning...
Salvador Perez sets single-season home run record for MLB catchers
Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL...
Chiefs fumble comeback effort in 36-35 loss to Ravens
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the...
K-State ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll