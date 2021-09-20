Washburn volleyball ranked #1 nationally for the first time in school history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After knocking off the previous top-ranked team in the country Saturday, Washburn volleyball is ranked No. 1 in the country in the AVCA national poll for the first time in school history.

The Ichabods had previously held the No. 2 spot on four different occasions.

Washburn received 25 first-place votes Monday, 20 more than second-ranked Angelo State.

The MIAA announced Monday Washburn players swept its MIAA weekly awards. Allison Saddler (Sr.) was named MIAA Setter of the Week, Faith Rottinghaus (Sr.) earned Defensive Athlete of the Week honors, and Allison Maxwell (Sr.) was named Offensive Athlete of the Week.

Chris Herron’s squad is now 10-1. The team’s sole loss came Sept. 11 to No. 15 Colorado School of Mines.

The ‘Bods return to action Tuesday evening, hosting rival Emporia State (2-7) at 6:00 p.m.

.@IchabodVB ranked #1 in the country for the first time in program history! #GoBods https://t.co/DEpPrNTvot — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) September 20, 2021

