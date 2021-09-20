Advertisement

Two pedestrians struck by car while crossing Lawrence street

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two pedestrians were struck by a sport utility vehicle early Saturday while crossing a downtown Lawrence street, and one of them required treatment at a local hospital, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 12:14 a.m. Saturday at 13th and Massachusetts streets.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the collision, a 2018 Ford Explorer was eastbound on 13th when it turned north onto Massachusetts and struck two pedestrians who were walking west across the street.

The pedestrians were identified as Chloe E. Tilton, 21, of Wichita, and Cade C. Wilson, 21, of Olathe.

The patrol said Tilton was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Wilson had no apparent injuries and wasn’t transported by ambulance to the hospital, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, Zachary S. Isaac, 32, of Ogden, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Isaac, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

