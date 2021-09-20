Topeka Doctor warns parents to watch for serious injuries in student-athletes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the fall school sports season ends its first month, a Topeka Doctor is warning parents to watch for signs of serious injuries in their student-athletes that could be detrimental.

Topeka ER & Hospital’s Dr. Jeff Whitacre says parents play a crucial role in monitoring student-athlete health during the fall school sports season.

Dr. Whitacre said while most injuries are recognized and treated at a game or during practice, some can go unnoticed, especially if the athlete does not bring attention to it or realize they are injured.

“Children can sometimes be hesitant to say they’ve been injured because they might fear not being allowed to play or feel peer pressure to ‘stay in the game,’” Dr. Whitacre said.

Due to the reluctance, Dr. Whitacre said parents should be alert for signs of sports-related injuries in their children, especially head injuries.

“After a head injury, it’s vital to be examined for a concussion,” Dr. Whitacre said. “If left untreated, a concussion can lead to long-term complications including chronic headaches, memory problems, dizziness or vertigo, and foggy thinking or behavior.”

Signs of concussion include confusion, severe headache, vomiting, excessive sleepiness and loss of consciousness.

For sprains, strains and fractures, Dr. Whitacre said signs of an injury that could require immediate care include constraint pain and swelling at the injury site as well as the inability to bear weight on it.

“Prompt diagnosis and treatment for these injuries are essential because it helps to avoid more serious medical complications later on,” he said.

For those with student-athletes that have suffered an injury or condition, Dr. Whitacre said Topeka ER & Hospital is open 24/7 and ready to see them at 6135 SW 17th St.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.