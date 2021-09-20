Topeka couple killed in Sunday morning crash on Nashville highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple was killed Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on a Nashville highway, authorities said.

The couple was identified as Scott Whitmore, 62, and Melanie Whitmore, 58.

According to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 24 near Haywood Lane. The location was on the southeast side of Nashville.

According to Nashville police officials, the preliminary investigation indicated that Scott Whitmore was driving his 2010 Honda Civic west on I-24 when for unknown reasons he lost control of the car, which struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of the highway.

The car then traveled back onto the roadway where it was struck by a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Graig Greaves, 51, of Wood Dale, Ill.

Nashville police said the Whitmores, who were both wearing their seatbelts, died at the scene.

Greaves was reported uninjured.

Nashville police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in the fatal crash.

