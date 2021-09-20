Ten hospitalized after three-vehicle Greenwood County crash

SEVERY, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Greenwood County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:50 p.m. on US-400 highway, about nine miles east of Severy.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling west on US-400 when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2019 Kenworth semi-trailer.

The Caravan then struck a 2004 Hyundai that was eastbound on US-400 behind the semi.

The driver of the Caravan, Douglas O. Coon, 40, of Wichita, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Coon was wearing a seat belt.

Six other occupants in the Caravan were transported to Fredonia Regional Hospital.

They were identified as Heather R. Coon, 28; Braelynn Coon, 8; Gabriel Coon, 6; Greyson Coon, 4; Noah Coon, 2; and Lilliana Coon, 8 months. All were from Wichita and were wearing safety restraints, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi, Tommy D. Posey, 59, of Miami, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Posey was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Hyundai, Tristen E. Fields, 19, of Springfield, Mo., and passengers Heather M. Moore, 18, of Springfield, Mo., and Harley W. Wright, 18, of Republic Mo., were taken to Fredonia Regional Hospital with minor injuries. All were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

