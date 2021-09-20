Advertisement

Students safe at Emporia High as police deem threat not credible

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt after a threat at Emporia High School was deemed not credible on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Sept. 20, the Emporia Police Department says officers were called to Emporia High School with reports of a criminal threat.

Through a thorough investigation, officers and detectives said the threat was found to not be credible and at no time were any students, faculty or staff in danger.

EPD said the student involved was referred to other services.

