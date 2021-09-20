Advertisement

Stan Hazlett retires after 34 years as a Kansas Disciplinary Administrator

By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Stan Hazlett was raised in Topeka and graduated from Kansas University and now he has been a Kansas disciplinary administrator for 34 years.

“Our process is set up so people send us complaints that people make against their lawyers and we receive may be from 800 to 1000 a year and we have an 11,000 practicing lawyers in the state, we review those cases and see if there is maybe an explanation that the lawyers can give us informally that can explain what happened or if it is more serious, we will dock it and investigate it,” said Hazlett.

If the case goes far enough, that’s where Hazlett comes into action.

“If it’s serious misconduct it appears before the Kansas Supreme Court and we will have an oral argument and the respondent has to appear there and the lawyer has to appear there with our office and then the court issues a supreme court opinion with the facts and the misconduct and what the discipline is,” he said.

Hazlett says he will always remember his first case in front of the supreme court.

“I was very nervous, at that time there was just two of us in the office and I handled cases that went before the supreme court and I was very nervous then but then in private practice, I only had one case in the supreme court so I’ve been there before, but it was in a different capacity and it was on one docket and I was a nervous wreck, but I will tell you that I have never stopped being nervous”

He says he estimated he has appeared before 24 Supreme Court Justices and has worked for eight Chief Justices.

Hazlett is also the fourth disciplinary administrator to serve in the history of the office, and after nearly 40 years of giving his all to the state of Kansas, he will be closing this chapter.

“The biggest award that I had was not one that many people saw because it was my last supreme argument and Chief Justice Luckert complimented me afterward in front of the whole court,”.

Hazlett has retired on Sepetmber 3rd.

