Advertisement

Shawnee Co. approves funds for winter preparedness

Crews clear the roadways during a winter snow storm.
Crews clear the roadways during a winter snow storm.(WIBW)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As summer comes to an end, Shawnee County is turning its focus toward winter weather preparedness.

The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of 20,000 gallons of Calcium chloride salt and 12,000 tons of sand to be used to treat county roads this upcoming winter.

Shawnee County Public Works Director, Curt Niehaus, said salt and sand are the main tools they use to clear the roads of snow and ice.

He said his department always tries to prepare ahead of the winter season, in case there is ever a nationwide shortage of salt or sand. Niehaus adds because of that, they have never run out on their supply while he’s been at the helm.

He also explained why they purchase both materials for the winter.

“In February when it was so cold, salt wouldn’t really clear the roads,” Niehaus continued saying, “It was so cold even the salt was unable to melt the frozen precipitation, so we put sand down to at least improve the traction.”

He said the cost is 51 cents cheaper than last year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 55-year-old, Timothy Johnson, of Topeka...
FOUND SAFE: man last seen at Silver Lake HS football game has been found
FILE
Study finds Kansans less happy than neighboring states
Meka Richardson
Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a serious injury accident that happened in...
TPD investigates serious injury motorcycle accident near SE 29th
Minnesota running back Ky Thomas dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Colorado in...
Former Trojan Ky Thomas scores first collegiate touchdown

Latest News

FILE
Council Grove man behind bars following 9/11 hit and run, bringing contraband to jail
Midday in Kansas
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office Administrator speaks to county Commissioners about a new software...
New software to help improve safety, efficiency for Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office
The kidney of the Independence Police officer killed on Sept. 15, was donated to an officer in...
Following fatal shooting, late Independence Police Officer’s kidney brings hope to injured officer in Springfield