Shawnee Co. approves funds for winter preparedness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As summer comes to an end, Shawnee County is turning its focus toward winter weather preparedness.

The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of 20,000 gallons of Calcium chloride salt and 12,000 tons of sand to be used to treat county roads this upcoming winter.

Shawnee County Public Works Director, Curt Niehaus, said salt and sand are the main tools they use to clear the roads of snow and ice.

He said his department always tries to prepare ahead of the winter season, in case there is ever a nationwide shortage of salt or sand. Niehaus adds because of that, they have never run out on their supply while he’s been at the helm.

He also explained why they purchase both materials for the winter.

“In February when it was so cold, salt wouldn’t really clear the roads,” Niehaus continued saying, “It was so cold even the salt was unable to melt the frozen precipitation, so we put sand down to at least improve the traction.”

He said the cost is 51 cents cheaper than last year.

