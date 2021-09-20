Advertisement

Salvador Perez sets single-season home run record for MLB catchers

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after hitting an RBI single in the the eighth inning...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after hitting an RBI single in the the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. the Royals defeated the Mariners 8-11. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WIBW) - Salvador Perez hit his 46th home run of the season Monday afternoon against Cleveland, giving him sole possession of the MLB record for home runs in a season by a catcher.

The seven-time All-Star tied Johnny Bench’s record set in 1970 just four days ago.

Bench tweeted his congratulations after Salvy broke his record:

“Un hombre muy fuerte! A great man. Congrats @SalvadorPerez15. Most home runs by a catcher in a season. Catching Royal-ty. #MLB @Royals,” he wrote.

Perez, 31, also moved into second all-time for home runs in franchise history Monday with 198, edging out Mike Sweeney’s 197. George Brett sits in first with 317 career homers.

Salvy is now just two home runs away from tying the Royals’ single-season home run record; Jorge Soler hit 48 in 2019.

His two-run blast gave the Royals a 7-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning.

