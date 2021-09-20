RCPD law board approves funding for new additions to agency

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department received approval to fund new additions to their agency.

The law board approved spending nearly $280,000 next year, to buy seven Dodge Durango pursuit vehicles.

The board also signed letters of endorsement for the City of Manhattan and Riley County to release American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for the four items.

Those four items include: a 2% pay adjustment, unreimbursed emergency COVID leave, E-citations, and purchasing a “HERT” truck - allowing officers to process hazardous evidence on a crime scene.

RCPD Captain Joshua Kyle says the items will help officers be more efficient, ”so it’s going to remove a lot of redundancy and reduce the amount of time the officers spend in the field working on citations which then means more time they can do other things.”

“Technology can help us do that, we like to pursue any opportunity have but it’s always balls down to money. money is always an issue of competition. We’re always competing for funds for other priorities, we believe we’re at a point now where we can pull off these few citations and do it well,“ Captain Kyle said.

RCPD next law board meeting is set for October 18th.

Additionally, a Facebook post shared concern about counterfeit pills going around the Manhattan area.

It said the pills appear to be the painkiller oxycontin, but are laced with fentanyl, causing life-threatening overdoses.

13 NEWS asked RCPD about it they said officers continue to monitor drug trafficking, but have not seen any recent reports on this issue.

”We’re always concerned with any sort of illegal drug activity especially with fentanyl, because it is so lethal and can cause death if they take it into highest quantities,” Aaron Wintermore with RCPD said.

”We haven’t seen a spike recently and any laced pills in Riley county so obviously it’s concerning any time that we find those things but there hasn’t been any sort of indicator that this is something that is growing more than normal in Riley county,“ Wintermore added.

Riley County says they encourage anyone who has ran into these pills or has information should contact Riley County crime stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.