A Randolph Elementary School teacher is showing her students the importance of American Sign Language

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kelly Rahmeier’s kindergarten students are learning their ABCs and a bit of ASL.

She says the lessons in American Sign Language basics were inspired by a student who was hard of hearing.

“Upon learning that he was learning ASL, the interpreter and I decided to teach asl to the whole class, well mostly I was learning it from her, and I was learning it on youtube and google and I would learn from our current teacher of the deaf,” she said.

Rahmeier says although she isn’t certified to teach ASL she thinks it’s an important skill.

“This is just wonderful, I love it and the kids love it it’s just been great so I started a graduate school program so that I could be a teacher of the deaf as well,” she said.

Now, her lesson plans include simple words to get her students familiar with the language.

“Starting early in the morning, we will do calendar and teach the days of the week and we teach simple conversations like “Hi” and letters and we also have a station in our classroom which is sign language so they are learning how to spell words,” Rahmeier said.

They saw an added benefit when covid hit, and teachers and students had to wear masks.

“Being able to use our hands and teach some ASL and using our expressions with our faces and eyes and eyebrowns has been really helpful,”.

Rahmeier says American Sign Language is giving her students more confidence.

“It’s great for kids who even don’t have a hearing difference, it gives them another opportunity to communicate especially our kids who aren’t as verbal, they can ask for things, even asking to go to the bathroom, they just show me the sign for that instead of asking,”.

