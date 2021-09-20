Advertisement

Police investigating Monday morning shooting in central Topeka

Police were investigating a report of a shooting Monday morning in the 2400 block of S.W....
Police were investigating a report of a shooting Monday morning in the 2400 block of S.W. Fillmore in central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a shooting Monday morning in central Topeka.

The shooting was reported around 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of S.W. Fillmore.

The shooting victim was reported to have driven himself to a Topeka hospital.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

