Police investigating Monday morning shooting in central Topeka
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a shooting Monday morning in central Topeka.
The shooting was reported around 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of S.W. Fillmore.
The shooting victim was reported to have driven himself to a Topeka hospital.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.