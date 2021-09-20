Advertisement

Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a...
Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Police said students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts.

They said parents can meet them there.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 55-year-old, Timothy Johnson, of Topeka...
FOUND SAFE: man last seen at Silver Lake HS football game has been found
FILE
Study finds Kansans less happy than neighboring states
Meka Richardson
Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a serious injury accident that happened in...
TPD investigates serious injury motorcycle accident near SE 29th
Minnesota running back Ky Thomas dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Colorado in...
Former Trojan Ky Thomas scores first collegiate touchdown

Latest News

FILE
Council Grove man behind bars following 9/11 hit and run, bringing contraband to jail
Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
Midday in Kansas
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office Administrator speaks to county Commissioners about a new software...
New software to help improve safety, efficiency for Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office