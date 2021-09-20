Advertisement

One person injured from two-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon

One person was left injured after a two-vehicle wreck near Washburn University Sunday afternoon.
One person was left injured after a two-vehicle wreck near Washburn University Sunday afternoon.(MGN Photo)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was left injured after a two-vehicle wreck near Washburn University Sunday afternoon.

Shawnee county dispatch told 13 NEWS that Topeka Police were called to SW 17th and Macvicar Avenue right before 4:15 pm.

It was reported that one person was transported to a local hospital.

17th street was closed off for a short period of time. There is no further information at this time.

We will update you with the latest details on wibw.com.

