One person injured from two-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was left injured after a two-vehicle wreck near Washburn University Sunday afternoon.
Shawnee county dispatch told 13 NEWS that Topeka Police were called to SW 17th and Macvicar Avenue right before 4:15 pm.
It was reported that one person was transported to a local hospital.
17th street was closed off for a short period of time. There is no further information at this time.
We will update you with the latest details on wibw.com.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.