New Jersey teen killed in box truck crash Monday morning on I-70 in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was killed and two others were injured early Monday when a box truck crashed on Interstate 70 in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:15 a.m. Monday on I-70, about four miles east of the K-177 highway exit. The location was about 18 miles east of Junction City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Isabella L. Carroll, 18, of Hackensack, N.J., was driving a 2019 International box truck west on I-70 when the vehicle entered the grassy median several times before it rolled. The truck came to rest on its passenger side in the median, the patrol said.

Carroll, who was driving the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers in the truck were reported to have suffered minor injuries and were transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

The passengers were identified as Joshua A. Mejias Ramos, 23, of Philadelphia; and Brian Cordero Nunez, 22, of Paterson, N.J.

Neither of the passengers was wearing a seat belt.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said Riley County authorities were first on the scene.

They notified Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, who arrived a short time later.

An accident reconstruction team from the Kansas Highway Patrol was assisting in the investigation.

