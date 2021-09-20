Advertisement

New software to help improve safety, efficiency for Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office

Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office Administrator speaks to county Commissioners about a new software for the agency.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office Administrator speaks to county Commissioners about a new software for the agency.(Alyssa Willetts)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners approved the purchase Monday of new software aimed at helping the Sheriff’s Office improve safety and efficiency.

The technology gives deputies access to dispatch and records systems on their cell phones when they are out in the field and do not have access to a computer.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it then provides real-time updates of all the calls being worked, along with the newest information on each one.

The Shield Force Software from Tyler Technologies costs $206,230 and is being paid for with Federal Forfeiture Funds.

