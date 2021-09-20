Advertisement

New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.(Source: Samuel Adams, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited-edition beer that many won’t be able to buy, even if they can afford it.

It’s so potent that it will be illegal to sell in more than a dozen states.

The brewing company releases a new version of its Utopias brand every couple of years.

But this year, it won’t be sold in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia.

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.

The company says it’s only making around 13,000 bottles.

For those who will be able to buy it, the brew will cost $240 for a 25-ounce bottle, just under $10 an ounce.

It will be available for purchase on Oct.11.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 55-year-old, Timothy Johnson, of Topeka...
FOUND SAFE: man last seen at Silver Lake HS football game has been found
FILE
Study finds Kansans less happy than neighboring states
Meka Richardson
Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a serious injury accident that happened in...
TPD investigates serious injury motorcycle accident near SE 29th
Minnesota running back Ky Thomas dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Colorado in...
Former Trojan Ky Thomas scores first collegiate touchdown

Latest News

FILE
Council Grove man behind bars following 9/11 hit and run, bringing contraband to jail
Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
Midday in Kansas
Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a...
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school
Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office Administrator speaks to county Commissioners about a new software...
New software to help improve safety, efficiency for Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office