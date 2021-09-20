Monday forecast: Hit and miss showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Isolated to scattered showers/storms are expected today with dry conditions the rest of the week as a cold front today will lead to a fall like week.

Today will be the last hot day with most spots back in the mid-upper 80s before the cold front this afternoon brings cooler weather the rest of the week.

The chance for rain will be spotty and yes there will be many spots that get little if anything at all. The highest chance for rain will be through mid-morning then again after 3pm. The more concerning threat for t-storms and possible strong/severe storms will be this afternoon. The front may also come with strong winds with gusts 30-40 mph.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Chance of showers/storms before 10am then again after 3pm. The highest chance for rain this afternoon will be east of a line from Hiawatha down to Emporia but it will be based on the speed of the front. Highs in the low 80s in north-central KS with most spots in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S/NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated showers/storms mainly east of HWY 75 before 11pm. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than some clouds in the morning there will be plenty of sun by the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

With Wednesday being the first day of Fall, officially beginning at 2:20pm, it’ll feel like it with morning temperatures in the 40s and highs in the mid 70s with winds less than 10 mph. May be the pick day of the week although Thursday will be pretty close to being a great day. It’ll be warmer and closer to the mid-upper 70s.

Other than some differences in the cloud cover from the models this weekend, it’s expected to remain dry and highs warming more in the 80s with Sunday being the warmer day.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans today, be mindful of rain showers and a low risk for t-storms through mid-morning. Better risk for lightning and the potential for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail will occur this afternoon especially near and east of HWY 75.

The winds will stay fairly strong out of the north-northwest through tomorrow with gusts 15-25 mph so consider that if you want to open the windows after today’s hot day for many spots.

Hail/wind threat mainly after 3pm (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.