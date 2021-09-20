Advertisement

Mission Valley School Board approves optional COVID-19 testing for close contacts

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Mission Valley School Board has approved optional COVID-19 testing for those identified as close contacts so they may continue to go to school.

The Mission Valley Schools USD 330 says the Board of Education voted on Sept. 13 to approve COVID-19 testing for students and staff identified as close contacts. The program is 100% optional.

The Board said the testing is part of a grant offered by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and was approved to allow students and staff the chance to remain at school or work if they are identified as a close contact.

The District said it has submitted the grant application and is awaiting final approval. Once the necessary supplies have been received, testing can begin.

According to the District, those that would not identify as a close contact include those that are vaccinated against COVID-19, those that have been diagnosed with the virus in the past six months and those that were wearing a mask at the time of the possible exposure.

The Department said the Wabaunsee Co. Health Department will make final decisions regarding who is required to quarantine.

For more information about COVID-19 and Mission Valley, USD 330, click HERE.

To give the district consent to test your student, click HERE.

