Manhattan man behind bars after Council Grove police find stolen vehicle

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was in Council Grove custody following the discovery of a stolen vehicle on Main St.

The Council Grove Police Department says on Friday, Sept. 17, just after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to an area of North Neosho for a possible stolen vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, a deputy from the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office said they saw the vehicle on E. Main St. parked and unattended.

After a resulting investigation, CGPD said Andrew Franklin, of Manhattan, was arrested just after 2:30 a.m. for felony possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.