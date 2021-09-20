Manhattan man behind bars after Council Grove police find stolen vehicle
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was in Council Grove custody following the discovery of a stolen vehicle on Main St.
The Council Grove Police Department says on Friday, Sept. 17, just after 7:30 p.m., officers were called to an area of North Neosho for a possible stolen vehicle.
While searching the vehicle, a deputy from the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office said they saw the vehicle on E. Main St. parked and unattended.
After a resulting investigation, CGPD said Andrew Franklin, of Manhattan, was arrested just after 2:30 a.m. for felony possession of stolen property.
