Large water main break affecting entire city of Emporia

A large water main break reported Sunday evening near Candlewood Drive and Industrial Road was...
A large water main break reported Sunday evening near Candlewood Drive and Industrial Road was affecting the entire city of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large water main break reported Sunday night was affecting the entire city of Emporia.

KVOE Radio says the water line break was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near the MainStay Suites hotel parking lot, in the 2600 block of Candlewood Drive. The location was just north of Interstate 35 on the northwest side of Emporia.

According to KVOE, Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant said a 20-inch line blew a 10- to 12-foot hole in the top of the pipe when it ruptured.

The incident affected water pressure in the immediate area then later across the city of Emporia.

KVOE said the goal was to have the water line repaired by 8 a.m. Monday.

Despite the low water pressure, city officials on Sunday night said Emporia residents could still safely drink water without having to boil it.

KVOE said water needs to be boiled when water pressure is below 20 pounds per square inch. The pressure across Emporia on Sunday night was reported between 30 and 70 pounds per square inch.

Meanwhile, the water line break resulted in water cascading down a hill near Candlewood Drive and Industrial Road.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

