KDHE searches for answers about largest health issues Kansans face

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment wants to know which health issues Kansans face and which they think are the most imminent.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has partnered with the Healthy Kansans 2030 Steering Committee to promote a 10-minute Community Health Perceptions Survey to better understand serious health issues Kansans face.

The KDHE said the Community Health Perceptions Survey is part of Healthy Kansans 2030 activities to get information for a state-wide health assessment and strategic planning process meant to improve the health and well-being of residents. It said the results will help ensure everyone in Kansas has a fair chance to live a healthy life.

“We want to know what health care is like for Kansas residents, so the survey asks questions such as how easy it is for you to find a doctor or to pay for health care,” said Ashley Goss, KDHE Deputy Secretary for Public Health. “Most important, we want to look to the future, and need your opinion about what things we should be focusing on to improve the health status of Kansans.”

The Department said the survey is anonymous and results will be combined for analysis, which will render it impossible to link survey responses back to the person that completed the survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete. The survey will close on Oct. 4, 2021.

The KDHE said the survey is available online in six languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, German and Arabic. Leaders in Healthy Kansans 2030 said they are interested to hear from the voices that are too often underrepresented in conversations surrounding health. They plan to distribute the survey as widely as possible to ensure all Kansans have the chance to weigh in.

According to the Department, the survey is part of a larger project that will lead to a State Health Improvement Plan. Hearing what matters to residents will help ensure the plan includes the right goals.

