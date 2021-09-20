Kansas ranks in top half of states best for teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Teachers in Kansas may be better off than their counterparts in bordering states, according to a new study.

With the school year in full swing and teachers reporting significant wage losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s Best and Worst States for Teachers, and Kansas is in the top half of the list. It said it looked at data including teachers’ income growth potential, student-teacher ratio and whether the state has a digital learning plan in place.

According to the personal finance website’s study, Kansas ranked as the 24th best state to teach in. The Sunflower State ranked 19th for opportunity and competition and 37th for academic and work environment, accounting for its overall score of 44.24.

The study shows that Kansas ranked higher than any of its border states. Oklahoma ranked 30th with an opportunity and competition rank of 12, and an academic and workplace environment rank of 48 for a total score of 43.16. Nebraska ranked 32nd with an opportunity and competition rank of 45 and an academic and workplace environment rank of 16 for an overall score of 42.89. Colorado ranked 37th with an opportunity and competition rank of 43 and an academic and workplace environment rank of 25 for an overall score of 42.05. Lastly, Missouri ranked 45th with an opportunity and competition rank of 42 and an academic and workplace environment rank of 40 for a total score of 38.87.

The study also found that Missouri has the third-lowest projected teacher turnover.

