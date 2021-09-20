Advertisement

K-State ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (15) celebrates after running for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nevada on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In the latest Associated Press Poll, the Wildcats cracked the Top 25 college football teams in the country.

Kansas State was ranked 25th after defeated Nevada 38-17. K-State is currently undefeated at 3-0.

There are currently only 22 teams in the country that are still undefeated. The remaining Big 12 teams undefeated are Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.

Below is a full look at the AP Top 25:

RankUniversity (Record)ConferencePoints (First Place Votes)
1.Alabama (3-0)SEC1,547 (59)
2.Georgia (3-0)SEC1,491 (3)
3.Oregon (3-0)Pac-121,385
4.Oklahoma (3-0)Big 121,302
5.Iowa (3-0)Big Ten1,298
6.Penn State (3-0)Big Ten1,197
7.Texas A&M (3-0)SEC1,158
8.Cincinnati (3-0)American Athletic1,145
9.Clemson (2-1)ACC1,074
10.Ohio State (2-1)Big Ten976
11.Florida (2-1)SEC930
12.Notre Dame (3-0)Independents874
13.Ole Miss (3-0)SEC717
14.Iowa State (2-1)Big 12664
15.BYU (3-0)Independents603
16.Arkansas (3-0)SEC537
17.Coastal Carolina (3-0)Sun Belt526
18.Wisconsin (1-1)Big Ten513
19.Michigan (3-0)Big Ten456
20.Michigan State (3-0)Big Ten389
21.North Carolina (2-1)ACC306
22.Fresno State (3-1)Mountain West201
23.Auburn (2-1)SEC166
24.UCLA (2-1)Pac-12142
25.Kansas State (3-0)Big 12127

