K-State ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In the latest Associated Press Poll, the Wildcats cracked the Top 25 college football teams in the country.

Kansas State was ranked 25th after defeated Nevada 38-17. K-State is currently undefeated at 3-0.

There are currently only 22 teams in the country that are still undefeated. The remaining Big 12 teams undefeated are Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.

Only 22 unbeaten Power 5 teams left



ACC-Boston College, Wake Forest



Big Ten-Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mich. St, Penn St, Rutgers



Big 12-Baylor, Kansas St, Oklahoma, Okla. St, TCU, Texas Tech



Pac-12-Oregon



SEC-Arkansas, Bama, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas A&M



Notre Dame — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 19, 2021

Below is a full look at the AP Top 25:

Rank University (Record) Conference Points (First Place Votes) 1. Alabama (3-0) SEC 1,547 (59) 2. Georgia (3-0) SEC 1,491 (3) 3. Oregon (3-0) Pac-12 1,385 4. Oklahoma (3-0) Big 12 1,302 5. Iowa (3-0) Big Ten 1,298 6. Penn State (3-0) Big Ten 1,197 7. Texas A&M (3-0) SEC 1,158 8. Cincinnati (3-0) American Athletic 1,145 9. Clemson (2-1) ACC 1,074 10. Ohio State (2-1) Big Ten 976 11. Florida (2-1) SEC 930 12. Notre Dame (3-0) Independents 874 13. Ole Miss (3-0) SEC 717 14. Iowa State (2-1) Big 12 664 15. BYU (3-0) Independents 603 16. Arkansas (3-0) SEC 537 17. Coastal Carolina (3-0) Sun Belt 526 18. Wisconsin (1-1) Big Ten 513 19. Michigan (3-0) Big Ten 456 20. Michigan State (3-0) Big Ten 389 21. North Carolina (2-1) ACC 306 22. Fresno State (3-1) Mountain West 201 23. Auburn (2-1) SEC 166 24. UCLA (2-1) Pac-12 142 25. Kansas State (3-0) Big 12 127

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.