K-State ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In the latest Associated Press Poll, the Wildcats cracked the Top 25 college football teams in the country.
Kansas State was ranked 25th after defeated Nevada 38-17. K-State is currently undefeated at 3-0.
There are currently only 22 teams in the country that are still undefeated. The remaining Big 12 teams undefeated are Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech.
Below is a full look at the AP Top 25:
|Rank
|University (Record)
|Conference
|Points (First Place Votes)
|1.
|Alabama (3-0)
|SEC
|1,547 (59)
|2.
|Georgia (3-0)
|SEC
|1,491 (3)
|3.
|Oregon (3-0)
|Pac-12
|1,385
|4.
|Oklahoma (3-0)
|Big 12
|1,302
|5.
|Iowa (3-0)
|Big Ten
|1,298
|6.
|Penn State (3-0)
|Big Ten
|1,197
|7.
|Texas A&M (3-0)
|SEC
|1,158
|8.
|Cincinnati (3-0)
|American Athletic
|1,145
|9.
|Clemson (2-1)
|ACC
|1,074
|10.
|Ohio State (2-1)
|Big Ten
|976
|11.
|Florida (2-1)
|SEC
|930
|12.
|Notre Dame (3-0)
|Independents
|874
|13.
|Ole Miss (3-0)
|SEC
|717
|14.
|Iowa State (2-1)
|Big 12
|664
|15.
|BYU (3-0)
|Independents
|603
|16.
|Arkansas (3-0)
|SEC
|537
|17.
|Coastal Carolina (3-0)
|Sun Belt
|526
|18.
|Wisconsin (1-1)
|Big Ten
|513
|19.
|Michigan (3-0)
|Big Ten
|456
|20.
|Michigan State (3-0)
|Big Ten
|389
|21.
|North Carolina (2-1)
|ACC
|306
|22.
|Fresno State (3-1)
|Mountain West
|201
|23.
|Auburn (2-1)
|SEC
|166
|24.
|UCLA (2-1)
|Pac-12
|142
|25.
|Kansas State (3-0)
|Big 12
|127
