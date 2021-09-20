Junction City man jailed for February sexual assault in Manhattan

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Junction City is behind bars after he was arrested for a rape that happened in Manhattan in February.

The Riley County Police Department says Sabian Frye Adams, 20, of Junction City was arrested on Friday morning, Sept. 17, for rape and sexual battery reported to have happened in Manhattan in February 2021.

On Feb. 22, RCPD officers said they filed a report for rape, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery. Adams was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on those four allegations.

Adams remains jailed in Riley Co. on a $150,000 bond.

