LEBO, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a multi-vehicle injury crash Monday morning on Interstate 35 in Coffey County.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. on I-35 near the Lebo exit.

There were no immediate reports on the extent of injuries in the crash.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.