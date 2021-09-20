Advertisement

‘Garden Glow’ returns to light up Ward-Meade Garden

Ward-Meade Garden Glow
Ward-Meade Garden Glow
By Isaac French
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can now experience the Ward-Meade Botanical Garden in a new light.

Garden Glow is back at Old-Prairie Town for its second year.

Garden Glow features hand-made displays, illuminated flowers and plenty of seasonal snacks and activities for everyone.

It offers visitors a chance to experience the garden like they have never seen it before.

“We’re trying to light up our flower beds, we have a lot of new exhibits but we also have a lot of flower beds lit up and its surprising how much change in color from the daytime to the night time when we light it up,” said Ray Schroeder with Friends of Ward-Meade.

The event runs from 7-10. Admission is a $5 donation. Children age five and under are free.

