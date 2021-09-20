Advertisement

Gabby Petito, fiancé visited Kan. landmark before disappearance

Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County, Kansas
Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County, Kansas(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cross-country journey that began on July 2 from New York was first documented a couple of days later in Western Kansas. According to Instagram posts from Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundire, the couple visited the Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County. A little more than two months later, Petito’s family reported her missing.

On Sept. 19, human remains found in a national forest in Wyoming are believed to be those of Petito. While it’s believed that Petito is dead, she’s still considered missing.

Petito and Laundrie had plans to visit national parks across the country in their van and to document their planned four-month journey on their social media platforms. They made stops in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming before Petito, 22, disappeared. The July 4 visit to Monument Rocks was the first of several documented stops over the next month and a half. The last post was published on Aug. 25 on Petito’s Instagram account.

The story, capturing the nation’s attention is shifted to Laundrie, now also reported missing as he’s sought for questioning in the case. On Monday, Sept. 20, federal agents executed a search warrant at his home. That same day, actress Viki Boyle was among visitors from other parts of the country visiting Monument Rocks. Boyle, who’s credits include “The Wolf of Wal Street” and appearances in national TV commercials, said it’s sickening that Laundrie hasn’t publicly said a word about what happened to Petito.

“It’s obvious, he knows what happened,” she said. “And the fac that he is not talking is brutal. It’s so unfair. It’s devilish, I think. He’s got information. Why wouldn’t he share that information?”

