Following fatal shooting, late Independence Police Officer’s kidney brings hope to injured officer in Springfield

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Brothers in Blue are forever connected following a kidney transplant from late Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans after he was killed in the line of duty in September.

According to reports from KCTV5, Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sept. 15, attempting to respond to a call with reports of the whereabouts of a wanted felon. After the shooting, it was found that Madrid-Evans was an organ donor.

The Kansas City station said Springfield, Mo., police officer Mark Priebe was critically injured in the line of duty in 2020 which led to his need for a new kidney. As fate would have it, late Madrid-Evans and Priebe were a match.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, the Priebe family was notified that a match was found and the surgery to replace the kidney would be held the following evening in St. Louis.

According to the Independence Police Department, Madrid-Evans was 22 and had just begun his career after graduating from the Kansas City Police Academy in July. During his short time at the department, officers said he was excited to be out in the community and eager to help. Madrid-Evans was known for always wearing a smile.

“I am forever grateful to Officer Madrid-Evans and his family for providing this direct donation,” Priebe said. “I truly believe God had his hand in this and it’s been difficult to comprehend why I am allowed to continue to live, and this young, brand new officer had to pay the ultimate sacrifice. I hope that I can honor him and his family by the way I live my life.”

On June 9, 2020, KCTV5 reported Priebe, a husband, father of two and a 21-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department, was left paralyzed after he was intentionally hit by a car outside police headquarters. Just over a year later, in June 2021, he learned that his kidneys were failing and he would have to begin dialysis in July.

“Sept. 18th was National Thank A Police Officer Day. It was also the day that Mark was the recipient of a new kidney,” said Priebe’s wife, Heather. “We are still emotional from this whole situation, as you can imagine, and this is part of our journey that you cannot make up. Mark has once again been given a second chance, thanks to a member of our thin blue line family. We hope we have the opportunity to meet Officer Madrid-Evans’ family in the near future and we pray for them as they navigate through the days ahead.”

