Following departure of commander for United Airlines, 190th Air Refueling Wing to welcome new leadership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the departure of Col. Skoda for United Airlines, the 190th Kansas Air National Guard Air Refueling Wing will welcome new leadership.

The Kansas Air National Guard says Colonel Brian Budeen will take command of the 190th Air Refueling Wing at an assumption of command ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 16, following the departure of Co. Daniel Skoda.

According to the National Guard, Col. Skoda assumed command of the wing in May 2019 and has retired to fly as a pilot for United Airlines with his wife, a dream the pair has shared since college.

The National Guard said the 190th ARW operates and maintains a fleet of 12 KC-135R aircraft and is made up of 980 military personnel. The wing provides quick global-mobility airpower and deploys expeditionary forces in support of international combat, contingency and humanitarian operations while maintaining nuclear deterrence tasking. The wing also supports Kansas and the U.S. in times of disaster and domestic emergency response.

According to the ANG, Col. Budden currently serves as the commander for the 190th Operations Group, Forbes Field, in Topeka. He directs the operations of aircraft and provides leadership for the 117th Air Refueling Squadron, the 190th Operations Support Squadron and the 127th Weather Flight. He also coordinates with Air Mobility Command, 18th Air Force; and National Guard Bureau to direct training and employment of over 20 combat crews.

Col. Budden was born in Sioux City, Iowa, and earned his bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Iowa State University in December 1996. He was then commissioned by the Reserve Officers Training Corps and chose to serve his commitment in the Kansas Air National Guard. He joined the 190th right after he graduated and served in the 190th Civil Engineering Squadron for two years.

In 1998, the ANG said Budden was chosen for Specialized Undergraduate Navigator Training by the 117th Air Refueling Squadron and earned his navigator wings in October 1999 after he flew the T-34C Turbo Mentor at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida flowed by training in the T-43A Gator at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. Lastly, he completed Combat and Water Survival Training in February 2000.

According to the National Guard, Budden has logged over 800 hours and deployed in support of Operation Deliberate Forge and Northern Watch as both a drill-status navigator and then a federal technician. In August 1001, he was chosen for Joint Undergraduate Pilot Training and earned his wings in October 2004 after he flew the T-37 Tweet and T-1A Jayhawk at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas, followed by Copilot Initial Qualification at Altus in Oklahoma.

The ANG said Budden has served full-time in the Active Guard and Reserve as the aircrew life support officer, 117th ARS executive officer, current operations officer, chief of aircrew training and 190th Operations Support Squadron commander. Before his current position, Budden was the 190th Mission Support Group commander.

According to the Guard, Budden is an instructor and evaluator pilot who has logged over 4,100 hours as a military command pilot in the KC-135E/D/R and T aircraft. He has also flown over 110 combat and combat support sorites that total over 780 combat hours in direct support of Operation Deliberate Guard, Northern Watch, Nobel Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Unified Protector, Inherent Resolve, Freedom Sentinel and Restore Hope.

