Fly Kansas Air Tour to land in Lawrence Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fly Kansas Air Tour will land in Lawrence on Thursday as it makes its way across the state, ending in Wichita on Saturday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation says it has partnered with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education for the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Sept. 23, to Saturday, Sept. 25.

KDOT said the annual celebration promotes aviation and economic growth. Over 45 pilots have already registered to fly this year to visit nine communities throughout the state over the three-day tour.

“Every Air Tour brings heightened enthusiasm as we celebrate the heartbeat of innovation that is so obvious across the aviation industry of Kansas,” said Bob Brock, KDOT Director of Aviation.

According to the Department, the tour will focus on STEm education with opportunities for students to learn from pilots and see aircraft up close, tough an aviation manufacturer, community events, samples of local food and chances to see new hangars and airport developments.

KDOT said 2021′s events will happen in Wellington, Ft. Scoot, Allen Co. and Lawrence on Thursday, Sept. 23; Clay Center, Phillipsburg and Salina on Sept. 24; and Concordia with a private event in Wichita on Sept. 25.

For more information about the Fly Kansas Air Tour, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.