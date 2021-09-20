Fairview man behind bars after deputies smell weed during investigation

FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fairview man is behind bars after Brown Co. deputies smelled weed during a criminal damage to property investigation.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Sept. 13, deputies were called to Fairview with reports of criminal damage to property.

Upon further investigation, deputies said they found an “odor of burnt marijuana” and applied for a search warrant.

After the warrant was obtained, the Sheriff’s Office said Adrian Ramirez, 35, of Fairview was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

