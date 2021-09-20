Advertisement

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for rural Wellsville man

Ryan Samsel, 37, was last seen walking away from his home on Sunday evening, Sept. 19, 2021.
Ryan Samsel, 37, was last seen walking away from his home on Sunday evening, Sept. 19, 2021.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WELLSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that was last seen walking away from his family home in rural Wellsville on Sunday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office said family members reported Ryan Samsel, 37, was last seen Sunday evening and walked away from their home in the 2200 block of N. 100 Rd. He is about 5-feet 9-inches tall, 185 pounds, has short hair and a beard that is about 8-10 inches long.

If anyone has information about Samsel’s whereabouts, they should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 785-843-0250.

