As COVID-19 continues to disrupt student learning, Washburn University offers free child assessment day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As student learning continues to be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Washburn University’s Psychological Service Clinic will host a free child assessment day.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, staff at Washburn University’s Psychological Service Clinic says they will host a free child assessment day for those that could be experiencing difficulties learning or being in school following a year full of closures.

“It can be very important to screen children for things such as learning disabilities or ADHD to ensure that they get early access to help in the school setting, which is an integral part of ensuring children are successful learners in the school environment,” said Kimberly Day, clinical director. “The earlier they are able to find the best way for them to learn, the more successful they will be long term.”

Staff said included assessments will cover ADHD, learning disabilities giftedness and behavioral disorders. Screenings will be available in person and online, children are welcome but are not required to be present.

According to staff, parents and guardians will fill out a questionnaire designed to find the struggles and capabilities of children in school. Staff will then contact parents by phone after the questionnaire is received and if a child needs further assessment or is diagnosed, the clinic will provide recommendations.

The child assessment day will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, from 4-7 p.m. in the clinic in Henderson Learning Center, Room 111, on SW 19th St.

More information about the free child assessment day is available outside of the clinic in Henderson Learning Center, Room 111, or by calling the clinic at 785-670-1750.

