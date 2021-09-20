Council Grove man behind bars following 9/11 hit and run, bringing contraband to jail

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Council Grove is behind bars after a hit and run on Sept. 11, after which, he brought contraband to jail with him.

The Council Grove Police Department says on Saturday, Sept. 11, officers were called to Park Lane with reports of a hit and run accident.

After further investigation, Jeffrey Long, of Council Grove, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, failure to report an accident, driving while a habitual violator, introducing contraband into a correctional facility and unlawfully obtaining prescription drugs.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.

