Advertisement

Council Grove man behind bars following 9/11 hit and run, bringing contraband to jail

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Council Grove is behind bars after a hit and run on Sept. 11, after which, he brought contraband to jail with him.

The Council Grove Police Department says on Saturday, Sept. 11, officers were called to Park Lane with reports of a hit and run accident.

After further investigation, Jeffrey Long, of Council Grove, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, failure to report an accident, driving while a habitual violator, introducing contraband into a correctional facility and unlawfully obtaining prescription drugs.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 55-year-old, Timothy Johnson, of Topeka...
FOUND SAFE: man last seen at Silver Lake HS football game has been found
FILE
Study finds Kansans less happy than neighboring states
Meka Richardson
Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a serious injury accident that happened in...
TPD investigates serious injury motorcycle accident near SE 29th
Minnesota running back Ky Thomas dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Colorado in...
Former Trojan Ky Thomas scores first collegiate touchdown

Latest News

Kenneth Klenklen
Authorities continue to search for missing Ozawkie man as Silver Alert expands statewide
Col. Brian Budden
Following departure of commander for United Airlines, 190th Air Refueling Wing to welcome new leadership
One person was killed early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Riley County,...
New Jersey teen killed in box truck crash Monday morning on I-70 in Riley County
A large water main break in Emporia has affected the entire city as repairs are expected to be...
Large water main break affecting entire city of Emporia