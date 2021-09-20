‘Concert in the Park’ brings music to Memorial Park Cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Memorial Park Cemetery brought people together for an afternoon filled with music.

For twelve years, Concert in the Park has invited the public to experience live entertainment.

“A cemetery is a place for the living and it is a park-like setting for family and their friends to come out and enjoy it,” said Memorial Park Cemetery owner, Ren Newcomer. “It means a lot to me and it means a lot to my wife, Tracy.

The event brought two different types of music together in one place.

“This is our twelfth year at Memorial Park Cemetery to host Kings of Swing in our summer concert,” said Newcomer. “We’re also very pleased to have the Topeka High School drum core, so we have music for everybody.”

For one man, those two musical groups have a special connection.

“Kings of Swing means a lot to me, I started with them years and years ago and it’s an honor to play with them every year too,” said Sal Cruz.

Topeka -High band director, Sal Cruz fell in love with music while playing with the Kings of Swing years ago.

“I don’t get to play as much but the kids to see me play with a group because they don’t get to see me play so it has always been a fun thing and i actually do miss playing with these guys but i chose to run the drum line.”

Now Cruz uses the skills he learned to share his passion with a new generation.

“There is times where we are playing and people are in tears and I’m like ‘are we really that bad’ and they’re like ‘oh no, its just nice to see this younger generation being involved in something that they’re so passionate about.’”

