Chiefs WR Pringle gets fitting endorsement deal

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The long-destined partnership between Chiefs Wide Receiver Byron Pringle and the chip company of the same name is finally here!

Pringles is rolling out flavor stack combinations based on each NFL franchise, and what better way to start than with Byron Pringle’s go-to flavors.

The Chief and former Wildcat has pulled together BBQ, Jalapeno, and Sour Cream and Onion Pringles to create his own “Byron Pringle Kansas City BBQ Stack.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Byron to introduce Tailgating Stacks to fans as football season heats up,” said Gareth Maguire, Senior Director of marketing for Pringles. “The Tailgating Stacks are a nod to the legendary flavors from each professional football team’s hometown, packed into one crispy, delicious bite. As a brand that prides itself on offering insanely accurate flavors, we’re excited to bring fans a new way to snack during football season.”

