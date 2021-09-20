Chiefs fumble comeback effort in 36-35 loss to Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, losing 36-35.

The Ravens trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter. The team went on to score 12-straight points and took the lead with a one-yard touchdown run by Lamar Jackson.

The Chiefs were driving down the field, but running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball. It was recovered by the Ravens.

On Baltimore’s ensuing possession, the Ravens converted a fourth down play and were able to run out the clock from there.

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) return home to play the Los Angeles Chargers September 26, 2021. Kick off is scheduled for noon.

