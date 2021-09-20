Advertisement

Chiefs fumble comeback effort in 36-35 loss to Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 19, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, losing 36-35.

The Ravens trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter. The team went on to score 12-straight points and took the lead with a one-yard touchdown run by Lamar Jackson.

The Chiefs were driving down the field, but running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball. It was recovered by the Ravens.

On Baltimore’s ensuing possession, the Ravens converted a fourth down play and were able to run out the clock from there.

The Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) return home to play the Los Angeles Chargers September 26, 2021. Kick off is scheduled for noon.

Kansas State overpowers Nevada 38-17